Big 12 releases 2019 Media Preseason Poll

IRVING– The Big 12 Conference released its media preseason poll for the upcoming 2019 season, on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Sooners were the unanimous choice to win their fifth straight conference title, after receiving 68 out of the 77 possible first place votes.

The Texas Longhorns were second, receiving the nine other first place votes. This is the longhorns highest finish in the poll since they were picked third, in 2011.

Strong defensive play from last season, gave Iowa State the nod at third, the highest the Cyclones have ever finished in the preseason voting. TCU was selected fourth, after a disappointing 5-7 finish last year.

The Baylor Bears, who many experts have a dark-horse this season was slotted in the sixth spot, while Texas Tech and new head coach Matt Wells were picked to finish seventh.

The college football season kicks off 42 days from now, when Miami face Florida, on August 24th.