IRVING / WACO Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Men’s Basketball has been picked to finish atop the Big 12 Conference standings in the 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Poll, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. This is the second time Baylor has been picked to win the league.

With coaches not permitted to vote for their own teams, the Bears received five first-place votes out of a possible nine. Baylor has received at least one first-place vote in three of the last four preseason polls, joining Kansas as the only other program to accomplish this in the previous four years.

The university says Baylor received 77 of a possible 81 points, followed by Kansas with 73 points and four first-place votes. Texas garnered the remaining first-place vote, putting them in third with 64 points. TCU (58), Oklahoma State (42), Texas Tech (42), Oklahoma (32), Iowa State (30), West Virginia (20) and Kansas State (12) round out the ten-team poll.

This marks the twelfth time in the last 15 seasons that Baylor has been picked to finish in the top half of the league. The Bears were picked in the lower half of the league in each of the conference’s first twelve seasons.

Baylor was picked third a year ago before tying Kansas for the Big 12 Championship – Baylor’s second in program history and second in as many years.

Head coachScott Drew enters his 20th season at Baylor in 2022-23. He holds a 417-233 career record over 20 years as a Division I coach – including a 397-222 mark at Baylor. Over the past 15 seasons, Drew has led Baylor to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths, three trips to the Elite Eight and the 2021 National Championship.

Baylor returns two starters, including unanimous 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team member Adam Flagler, who joins Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year Keyonte George in the backcourt. Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection LJ Cryer looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued sophomore season, where he averaged 13.5 points per game and shot .476 from three-point range.

The Bears brought in experienced transfers Caleb Lohner (BYU) and Jalen Bridges (WVU), who will join Flo Thamba and his 64-straight starts in the front court.

2022-23 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

1. Baylor – 77 (5)

2. Kansas – 73 (4)

3. Texas – 64 (1)

4. TCU – 58

T5. Oklahoma State – 42

T5. Texas Tech – 42

7. Oklahoma – 32

8. Iowa State – 30

9. West Virginia – 20

10. Kansas State – 12

BAYLOR IN BIG 12 PRESEASON POLLS (First-Place Votes)

1997 – 12th

1998 – 10th

1999 – t-11th

2000 – 12th

2001 – 11th

2002 – 9th

2003 – 8th

2004 – 12th

2005 – 12th

2006 – 12th

2007 – 7th

2008 – 9th

2009 – t-3rd

2010 – 10th

2011 – 4th

2012 – 3rd

2013 – 2nd (1)

2014 – 3rd

2015 – t-6th

2016 – 5th

2017 – 5th

2018 – 5th

2019 – 9th

2020 – 2nd (1)

2021 – 1st (7)

2022 – 3rd

2023– 1st (5)