WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor football is back, kicking off the new season this Saturday! The Baylor Bears are set to play Texas State and in true college football fashion, Waco is pulling out all of the stops.

This year, Baylor will have 8 home games compared to last year with only 6, boosting the economy and local businesses from hotels to restaurants.

At Touchdown Alley, you will see rows and rows of white tents, with alumni, fans and local businesses celebrating together.

“It’s not just a tailgate being put down and a couple hamburgers on there. I mean, they are very elaborate. They’re as fancy as a fancy restaurant. And people bring their clients to these things” says City of Waco Assistant Director of Tourism, Carla Pendergraft.

Also, if you’re at the game this weekend you can also catch the city of Waco’s mobile welcome center at the tailgate to learn more about Waco’s hotspots.

“Home games are important for our economy and all of our businesses love it. Not just the touch down and places like that, but all of your caterers, your restaurants. We hope that when you go out that you’ll see those restaurants fuller and that’s bringing dollars into our economy,” says Pendergraft.