On today’s Coffee Talk, Nora Nevarez, Economic Development with the City of San Angelo, talks with Morgan Cox about the 2021 San Angelo Business Plan Competition.

If you wish to enter, there’s still plenty of time to do so. Entry forms and two-page business overview are required as a part of entry and are due by August 2nd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

For more rules and requirements for the 2021 San Angelo Business Plan competition, click here.