On today’s Coffee Talk, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful talks with Morgan Cox about the results of the Hazardous Household Waste Dump and the “152 & You Challenge”.

For more information about the “152 & You Challenge”, Keep San Angelo Beautiful and their future clean-up projects, you can visit 69 N. Chadbourne, call 325-486-3771 or email Charlotte Anderson at charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.