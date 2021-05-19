Coffee Talk with Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful

Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming Free Household Hazardous Waste Dump that will be going on this Saturday, May 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Free Household Hazardous Waste Dump will be at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd. Tom Green County residents are asked to bring their water or electric utility bill with you for proof of residence.

For more information, please call 325-486-3771 or email charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.