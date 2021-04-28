Coffee Talk with Charlotte Anderson, Executive Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful

On today’s Coffee Talk, Charlotte Anderson, Executive Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Dump & Eco-Fair that will be held Saturday, May 22nd from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you go, the Household Hazardous Waste Dump & Eco-Fair will be held at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd Street.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Dump & Eco-Fair or Keep San Angelo Beautiful, call 325-486-3771 or send an email to Charlotte Anderson at charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.