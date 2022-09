Charlotte Anderson of Keep San Angelo Beautiful joins Daija to talk about the very successful Loop 306 “Pop Up Clean Up” event, headed by Angelo State University student, Morgan Jupiter. Charlotte also fills us in on the “Fall Sweep” event — you too can take part in the event and help to clean up a part of the city we all love!

Register your team at charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us, or call (325) 486-3771!