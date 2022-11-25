SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt joined KLST’s Dajia Barret for Coffee Talk on Nov. 23 to talk about Christmas at Fort Concho.

Bluthardt shared that on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 tons of living history, food, live music, merchants and more will be celebrating Christmas at Fort Concho.

“We have some merchants on the parade route in tents. You can buy stuff, you can eat stuff, you can enjoy stuff,” Bluthardt shared.

Those that work and volunteer at the fort have been busy preparing for Fort Concho’s biggest event of the year.

“We are in high gear. We have greenery going up, signs being painted, buildings being cleaned and we will be at this continuously every day before opening,” said Bluthardt. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but we have a great staff, a terrific volunteer Concho Cadre so we are going to be busy little elves the next couple of weeks.”

All of the preparation and decorations help to bring in tourism and economic development to the city as 30% of the guests that visit Christmas at Fort Concho are out of Tom Green County Bluthardt shared. Not only does it help the city this fundraiser also helps Fort Concho.

“It helps keep the doors open and do all the free stuff we do all year long,” explained Bluthardt.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the biggest fundraiser for the fort. Those that volunteer to help with ticket booths and other stations will get to enter the fort grounds for free that day. To volunteer call (325) 657-4441.

Tickets are on sale and are priced as seen below:

One-Day Pass: Adults – $7 Seniors and military – $5 Children ages 7 to 17 – $3



Weekend Pass: Adults – $14 Seniors and military – $10 Children ages 7 to 17 – $6



Tickets can be purchased at Fort Concho, by calling (325) 657-4444. They can also be bought at the ticket booths on the days of Christmas at Fort Concho.

Fort Concho will be open for Christmas at Fort Concho from Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.