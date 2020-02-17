Coffee Talk

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
LIVE: From the Gandy Ink Stock Show Pavilion
LIVE: From the Spur Arena
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Rodeo
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
State of the State
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Texas
Business
Top Stories
Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity
Tom Green Health Department confirms four additional COVID-19 related deaths
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Top Stories
No. 4 Veribest claims second district title in three years
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Irion County’s Conner lethal from deep
Video
Solemates: Former Ram, 6-year-old, share unique bond
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams allow big second half, fall to No. 5 Buffs
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Top Stories
New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service
Top Stories
New this week: Sia, Clarice Starling and Kristen Wiig
Pilar Quintana reconnects with childhood and wins Alfaguara
Writer Mick Herron’s ‘Slow Horses’ are spies for our times
Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58
Community
LIVE: From the Spur Arena
LIVE: From the Gandy Ink Stock Show Pavilion
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Events
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Holidays
Top Stories
ADACCV announces ability to accept private insurance for treatment services
Gunter has a new opponent for San Angelo Mayor, more updates on individuals re-running
San Angelo hosted the 59th Annual Texas Square and Round Dance Festival
Video
Vitalant Community Blood Drives
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the ConchoValleyHomePage app here
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk with Morgan Chegwidden
Video
Coffee Talk with Bob Bluthardt
Video
Coffee Talk: San Angelo Police is recruiting new officers
Video
Coffee Talk with Water Utilities Director Allison Strube
Video
Coffee Talk with Recreational Supervisor Jordan Minjarez
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Irion County's Conner lethal from deep
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 8th
Video
Birthday Celebrations: February 8, 2021
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 8th
Video
KLST Evening Forecast
Video
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN STORM TEAM UPDATE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2021
Video
Retirement communities requesting Valentine's Day cards and letters to senior adults
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams allow big second half, fall to No. 5 Buffs
Video
KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 6th
Video
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 6th
Video
KSAN News at 6:00 p.m.
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Eden holds off Veribest to lead 12-1A
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County wins in the final moments against Blackwell
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Veribest wins 12-1A title with win over Eden
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Central edges Abilene in overtime, clinches playoff spot
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
2/6/21-2/8/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges
Tom Green Health Department confirms four additional COVID-19 related deaths
Structure Fire in the 700 block of E. 23rd Street
Person of interest for the Mason County Courthouse fire arrested following high speed chase near Waco
Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo hosts first food distribution event of the year