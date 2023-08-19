The 21st annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon will be broadcast tonight, Saturday, August 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on KLST and right here on Concho Valley Homepage.

Special segments will feature the 2023 Miracle Children and their stories of courage, local donor check presentations, information about items on the CMN wish list, and details about the services CMN provides will be featured.

Donate to Children’s Miracle Network by clicking the image below or following this link.

The primary goal of the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) is to provide the services, equipment, and training necessary so that your child or one that you know can stay in San Angelo at home (or closer to home) for their treatments. At Shannon, we know how difficult it can be for children and their families to have to travel to receive necessary medical treatment.

Children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support to provide the best care for kids. One hundred percent of contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network stay at Shannon Medical Center to benefit our Pediatric Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Trauma, Emergency Room, Shannon Pediatric Clinic, and any other department that could treat a child.

Your Donations at Work

Last year, we treated more than 16,800 children for a variety of different illnesses.

Some examples of what CMN contributions provide for children include, but are not limited to:

Medical Equipment

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit incubators

Haberman feeders

Neonatal Transilluminator

Bili blankets

Distraction toys

Preemie car seats

NeoSuckers

Cold spray

CMAC blades

Patient Services

Outpatient and community nutrition counseling

Child life specialist to support the emotional/social needs of patients and their families

Family-centered care program

Breastfeeding education

White Rose Program

Diabetes Camp

Take-home CPR kits

Staff Training

Neonatal Resuscitation Program course

Pediatric Advanced Life Support course

Pediatric Emergency Assessment, Recognition, and Stabilization course

Cardiac STABLE training (neonatal education focused on the pre-transport care of sick infants)

Child life ONE VOICE training

To learn how to help, visit the Shannon Children’s Miracle Network website.