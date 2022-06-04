The 20th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon will be broadcast on June 4, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on KLST.

Special segments will feature the 2022 Miracle Children and their stories of courage, local donor check presentations, information about items on our wish list, and details about services we provide will be featured.

Donate to Children’s Miracle Network by clicking the image below or by following this link.

CMN’s goal is to provide the services, equipment and training necessary so that your child or one that you know can stay in San Angelo at home or close to home for their treatments. We know how difficult it is to travel three to four hours for treatments and leave part of the family at home.

One hundred percent of your contribution stays at Shannon Medical Center to benefit our Pediatric Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Trauma, Emergency Room, Shannon Pediatric Clinic and any other department that could possibly treat a child. Last year we treated more than 16,800 children. These children were treated for a variety of illnesses. They came from diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds and were treated without regard for their family’s ability to pay. Here are some examples:

Equipment

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit incubators

Haberman feeders

Neonatal Transiluminator

Bili blankets

Distraction toys

Preemie car seats

Neosuckers

Cold spray

CMAC blades

Patient Services

Outpatient and community nutrition counseling

Child life specialists to support the emotional and social needs of patients and their families

Family-centered care program

Breastfeeding education

White Rose Program

Diabetes Camp

Take home CPR kits

Staff Training