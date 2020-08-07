The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

 

Clear The Shelters “Bark Week” powered by Google Meet is showcasing shelter pets with the hopes of virtually connecting available animals with adoptive families across the country.

The “Bark Week” events take place Aug. 10 to 14 virtually at 4 p.m. local time in select cities with the following partner organizations.

  • Aug. 10 in Huntington, New York (Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center)
  • Aug. 11 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania SPCA)
  • Aug. 12 in Chicago (Chicago Animal Care and Control)
  • Aug. 13 in Pasadena (Pasadena Humane Society)
  • Aug. 14 in Irving, Texas (Irving Animal Services)

Imagine online speed dating but with animals.

Event hosts Jacque Reid and Johnny Bananas highlight shelter pets that are in need of forever homes from the animal shelters. Advance registration is encouraged here.

Attendees are welcome to submit questions in the chat, and a shelter representative will answer questions about the animal on camera.

Links to the shelter’s website and animal biographies will be available in the chat. 

Now in its sixth year, Clear The Shelters, an initiative of NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Local Group, has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States. This year, the “Adopt & Donate” monthlong campaign has gone virtual and has more than 1,000 participating shelters.

