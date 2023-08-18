SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley PAWS’ mission is to save lives and give every animal that comes through their doors a chance at a good life. To ensure the animals have the best chance, they have an application process every potential owner must complete.

“Here at Concho Valley PAWS, we want to make adopting a pet as simple as possible. The entire adoption application, the paper application, takes honestly 10 minutes,” Avity Arnold with Concho Valley PAWS said.

Along with the paper application, they also have a conversational application and background screening, adding that extra step of making sure these animals are going to a home that will be a good fit.

“We just want to make sure that once they go out of the shelter, they are placed in a loving home. And we just want to make sure they get the best chance at life,” Arnold said.

Once approved by the staff, you could have the chance to adopt animals like Charming from the shelter. Arnold told us that Charming is anywhere between three and five years old and came to PAWS as a stray.

Charming has been with PAWS for over a year and is looking for his forever home. Charming is just like any other dog. He loves playing with toys and does well around toddlers.

If you think Charming could be a good fit in your home, visit the PAWS adoptable pets page to adopt or search for other adoptable pets.