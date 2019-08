SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The San Angelo Animal Shelter, where Concho Valley PAWS' adoptable pets are housed, is at capacity. To fight this problem, PAWS has made the adoption application process easier.

"65 animals were moved out of the shelter that week. The next week you couldn't tell. The intake was so severe," said Clint Dooley, an Adoption Coordinator at Concho Valley PAWS.