About Clear the Shelters

NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2023 for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are once again partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter, in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS, is offering free pet adoptions on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of August 2023. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Tri Star Fleet sales and service, Custom Curb LLC, Invisible Fence Brand and Concho Valley PAWS.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.