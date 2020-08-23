Rescue Dog Sandy Comes to the Rescue After Owner’s Fall

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

After a close call, a Glendale grandmother feels grateful for her dog Sandy and for a city sanitation worker, who happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Eighty-eight-year-old Gwendola Johnson said her dog Sandy rarely leaves her side.

“He’s a good dog — he’s always a good dog,” the Glendale, California, resident said.

Sandy is a rescue dog, and he’s now earned that title in more ways than one.

“I walked out the front door and tripped on something and fell, didn’t really hurt myself, but I couldn’t get up,” Johnson says.

“When the man walked up the driveway, Sandy saw him,” the grandmother continued. “I said, ‘Go get him!’”

And so Sandy did just that. Johnson’s Ring doorbell camera captured Sandy wagging his tail and barking at Glendale sanitation worker Kirk White – the other hero in this story.

“The way he was barking, like ‘I have something to show you — come follow me this way…there’s something I want you to see,’” White said.

The home is up on a steep hill, hidden from anyone’s view.

“Just having the dog alert me, trying to get my attention, very much helped out,” White said.

Cheryl Malvar, Johnson’s granddaughter, said, “We are so thankful he was here, and he actually followed Sandy and went over and helped her — because not many people do that anymore.”

Johnson knows she now has two companions watching out for her.

“Sandy was a good boy, and Kurt came up the driveway right about the right time,” Johnson said.