Pet Project: Biden Signs Bill Providing Service Dogs for Struggling Veterans

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a pilot program to connect veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder with service dogs.

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act — PAWS — requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a five-year program to provide service dogs and training to veterans with PTSD.

A co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., a Navy veteran, was at the White House for the signing. She said in a tweet that similar programs have shown “great results” with veterans and that “we want to give that access to even more people.”

She said the signing was “the culmination of years of hard work to bolster services to address our veterans’ mental and physical health from so many people.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

