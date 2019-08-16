NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters

You've seen that doggie in the window and fell in love — but you've never raised a dog before. Or a cat. Or a hamster. You've never even had a bowl of goldfish as a kid.

Like any other major life changes — and adding to the family is a major life change — aspiring pet owners-to-be have a laundry list of considerations and preparations that need to be made before Fluffy can come home to stay. Rachel Maso, the senior manager of behavior at the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City, breaks down what you need to know before, during and after adoption for anybody thinking and wondering "...now what?"