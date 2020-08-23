Most Paw-pular Dog Names of 2020 Revealed

About Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

 

What’s in a name? That which we call a dog by any other name would bark as sweet.

Pet insurance company Trupanion released a list of its top 10 dog names for 2020 based on its database of more than 500,000 insured pets. Some popular and even classic names continued to dominate the list this year, but some new contenders were also featured.

Put your paws together for the most popular dog names of 2020, according to Trupanion:

  • Luna
  • Charlie
  • Bella
  • Bailey
  • Cooper
  • Daisy
  • Lucy
  • Milo
  • Max
  • Coco

Names like Bella, Charlie and Max were a no-brainer for pet parents as they made the list again this year. But newcomers Milo and Coco have also increased in paw-pularity.

