Missing Golden Retriever Not Seen for 2 Weeks Rescued From NJ Water

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

It’s been said that dogs can always find their way home — and a golden retriever named Chunk got a little help getting back after being rescued from the waters off New Jersey.

The 3-year-old pup went missing from his owners Jim and Marie Zangara just over two weeks ago during a routine game of fetch.

“I said come here Chunk, and he had the toy in his mouth. Turned around and booked, for no reason,” Jim said.

For 16 days, the Zangaras and their other dog, Riley, searched through the woods and trudged in the swampy marshland at Barnegat Bay along the Jersey Shore in an effort to find Chunk. They tried everything to bring their pooch home, including setting traps and feeding stations, but nothing worked.

“I wouldn’t lose hope in front of her,” Jim said, speaking about his wife. “But I was like, for over a week we didn’t see her, not even something.”

But on Tuesday morning, two New jersey State Troopers responded to a call about a dog swimming in the bay. They were able to rescue the dog near Mantoloking Bridge, miles away from where he disappeared.

“He was definitely scared, definitely nervous,” said trooper Vincent Ferdinandi.

The Zangaras said Chunk lost 20 pounds during his two-week adventure on his own. And while he was soaking wet, and a bit nervous for the reunion, the couple said they’re just thankful he’s alive and healthy.

“Just so amazing to see him again after over two weeks. I still get choked up thinking about it,” said Marie. “It’s just like a dream come (true), it’s like a Hollywood movie.”