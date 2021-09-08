How Adopting a Pet Can Bring You Love and Happiness

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 17: BioArts employee Farah Shaw kisses a puppy as five puppies cloned from Trakr, a German Shepherd search-and-rescue dog used to locate Ground Zero survivors after the September 11 attacks, are displayed to the press on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The puppies are the first German Shepherds ever cloned, according BioArts International whose South Korean scientists created them. The two- to six-month-old puppies are being awarded to former police officer James Symington for winning the Golden Clone Giveaway essay contest with his piece about why Trakr would be the perfect dog to clone. The company charges pet owners an average of $144,000 to clone their dogs. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Pet adoptions do not only help animals find forever homes, but they can also help make humans happier.

Recent studies show that the bond people build with their pets can bring more happiness into their lives.

“Let’s face it, most people are happier when they have a companion animal in their life,” said Jenny Schlueter, Chicago Animal Care and Control spokesperson.

Owning a pet can help lower stress levels, increase fitness, and open new opportunities for social interactions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animal shelters across the U.S reported adoption spikes during the coronavirus pandemic as people were confined to their homes.

“The silver lining of the pandemic has been that pet adoption has gone up significantly,” Schlueter said. “There are more people willing to foster animals which is really, really great.”

However, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and people return to work, shelters are beginning to see their pet populations rise once again.

“Right now, what we’re working on is how do we keep the momentum going,” said Schlueter, echoing calls for help from shelters across the country. “Who can’t use the type of unconditional love that you get from a companion animal.”

NBCUniversal is teaming up with hundreds of shelters to host its annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The nationwide event kicked off Aug. 23 and runs until Sept. 19 with waived or discounted adoption fees.

Click here for more information on Clear the Shelters and to find a participating location in your neighborhood where you can adopt or donate.