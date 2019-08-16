Greater Good: LA Shelter’s Oldest Resident Gets Kennel Makeover

Lili is the longest resident dog at Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center in Santa Paula, California. The tummy-rub-loving white bulldog mix has been waiting for her fur-ever home for 6 years.

While the emotional toll of animals waiting to be adopted is great, the financial toll on shelters housing these pets is undeniable.

SPARC was surprised Tuesday with a $10,000 grant from GreaterGood.org, an animal welfare organization, and iHeartDogs to acknowledge the shelters long-term commitment to animals like Lili.

In addition to the cash grant, the shelter also received beds, treats, and toys – everything needed to nourish a pet’s mind, body, and bowl.

The surprise also includes a little extra love for Lili, who’s kennel was given a special surprise makeover.

Of course, everyone involved hopes Lili doesn’t get a chance to enjoy her new crib for too long; ultimately the rescue wants the loving pup to get a second chance with a family who wants to adopt her.

Greatergood.org also surprised a shelter in New York with a $10,000 grant and swag in an effort to bring attention to its longest dog resident, a 5-year-old Staffordshire Terrier named Dr. Crosby, who has been living there for 3 years.

If you’re interested in adopting Lili contact the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center. To adopt Dr. Crosby contact the SPCA of Westchester.

NBC and Telemundo stations’ fifth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign takes place Saturday Aug. 17.