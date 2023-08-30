SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For over half a century, several entities in San Angelo have been working to help control the number of pets roaming the city and giving them the chance in a new home.

The journey to help get pets off the streets and into loving homes began in 1961 with the Humane Society of Tom Green County. The organization advocated for the humane treatment of companion animals, according to Concho Valley P.A.W.S.

The City of San Angelo began its animal control department in a facility that the Humane Society of Tom Green County had on Baze Street. In the shared space, the animal control department worked on maintaining safe citizens and clean streets, and the Humane Society focused on placing pets in foster homes and eventually forever homes for any animals they deemed adoptable.

According to CV P.A.W.S., the facility on Baze needed repairs and was too small to help the growing community. In the 1990s the Humane Society of Tom Green County and the San Angelo Animal Shelter joined forces to prepare a grant proposal and host fundraisers to raise money for a new shelter. Before long, a new home for the two groups was built.

In the new building, there grew a lack of understanding that the two groups were different entities. Both the San Angelo Animal Shelter and the Humane Society also had differing philosophies on how to approach the animals in the community.

By 2009, the Humane Society had moved into its new building at 910 W. 14th St. to help better distinguish the two entities thanks to an anonymous donation. This separation allowed the Humane Society to flourish and continue advocating for the better treatment of companion pets. The old building remains the home of the City of San Angelo Animal Control.

In Dec. 2010, the Humane Society approached Sunset Mall about setting up an adoption center. CV P.A.W.S. shares that the mall was very excited about the idea and donated 1,400 square feet. Gail Stefanski offered to remodel the space, beginning the adoption center.

The board of directors established a “doing business as”, in 2010, to the organization to help further separate the San Angelo Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tom Green County. The Humane Society changed its name and now operates as Concho Valley Pets Are Worth Saving also known as Concho Valley P.A.W.S.

Since the name change, CV P.A.W.S. has grown multiple programs to better help those in San Angelo such as animal rescue and adoption, PAWS Pals and low-cost spay and neutering. Through these programs, the organization funds over 2,000 low-cost spay and neuter procedures, and reduces, rehabilitates and rehomes nearly 1,500 cats and dogs a year.

Concho Valley P.A.W.S.’s mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable animals.

To find out more about Concho Valley P.A.W.S. programs, or to find a furry friend to add to your family click here.