SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Being a foster parent for an animal is a challenge and requires time and patience. Bethany Hart decided she was up for the challenge.
“We had only planned on having him a few months and then having him adopted out,” Hart said about Ziddy, her foster dog. “But while my husband was gone, he kind of became my companion and my other half.”
Bethany decided to foster Ziddy while her husband was deployed overseas for six months. It was a difficult decision at first, but it proved to be what she needed to overcome the difficult time.
Hart said Ziddy’s personality broke through after being taken out of the shelter and into their home.
“He has just come out of his shell so much,” Hart said. “He is a completely different dog outside of the shelter, and I think the biggest thing with fostering is that it gives dogs like him a chance.
Hart said that if the possibility of her husband being deployed again was not on the table, they would be happy to adopt Ziddy. She said that most people are afraid of Ziddy’s breed — Ziddy is a pit bull — but she said all he needs is a chance.
“Because if he hadn’t come out of the shelter and been in a home and been given all these things, I don’t think he would have the same chance that he does now,” said Hart.
Hart said that fostering Ziddy has been challenging but rewarding all at the same time, and they hope to find Ziddy the loving home he deserves.
To find out more about fostering or adopting a pet, call Concho Valley Paws at 325-656-7387 or visit CVPaws.org.
About Clear the Shelters
NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2023 for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are once again partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.
The San Angelo Animal Shelter, in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS, is offering free pet adoptions on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of August 2023. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Tri Star Fleet sales and service, Custom Curb LLC, Invisible Fence Brand and Concho Valley PAWS.
Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.