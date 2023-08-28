SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Being a foster parent for an animal is a challenge and requires time and patience. Bethany Hart decided she was up for the challenge.

“We had only planned on having him a few months and then having him adopted out,” Hart said about Ziddy, her foster dog. “But while my husband was gone, he kind of became my companion and my other half.”

Bethany decided to foster Ziddy while her husband was deployed overseas for six months. It was a difficult decision at first, but it proved to be what she needed to overcome the difficult time.

Hart said Ziddy’s personality broke through after being taken out of the shelter and into their home.

“He has just come out of his shell so much,” Hart said. “He is a completely different dog outside of the shelter, and I think the biggest thing with fostering is that it gives dogs like him a chance.

Hart said that if the possibility of her husband being deployed again was not on the table, they would be happy to adopt Ziddy. She said that most people are afraid of Ziddy’s breed — Ziddy is a pit bull — but she said all he needs is a chance.

“Because if he hadn’t come out of the shelter and been in a home and been given all these things, I don’t think he would have the same chance that he does now,” said Hart.

Hart said that fostering Ziddy has been challenging but rewarding all at the same time, and they hope to find Ziddy the loving home he deserves.

To find out more about fostering or adopting a pet, call Concho Valley Paws at 325-656-7387 or visit CVPaws.org.