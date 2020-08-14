Dennis Quaid, Actor, Adopts Dennis Quaid, Cat

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Actor Dennis Quaid has just expanded his fur family by adopting a 6-year-old black cat.

The cat’s name? Dennis Quaid.

We’re feline good about this.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” the star of “The Parent Trap” told WSLS-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid, 66, recently started a pet podcast called “The Pet Show” with Jimmy Jellinek, and had to jump on Zoom to virtually meet the cat and prove to the Lynchburg Humane Society that they were serious: Quaid wanted Quaid.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager, told WSLS.

Life has been busy for Quaid lately: He got married in June by eloping to Santa Barbara, California, with Laura Savoie, 27, and participated in a virtual “Parent Trap” reunion for charity last month.

Meanwhile, the news report indicated that Quaid (the cat) will be picked up over the weekend (by Jellinek) to begin his new celebrity life. The kitty joins Peaches, Quaid’s miniature English Bulldog, who he reportedly carries around everywhere.

And as Quaid (the human) noted, this could be a great ploy for humane shelters everywhere. He noted, “Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites!”

Well, maybe not literally bites. But we know what he means!

