Clear the Shelters slated for August 10-22 (free adoptions!)

It’s time to Clear the Shelters again, a program that features free adoptions of pets from the San Angelo Animal Shelter.
The program, sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, and Jim Bass Ford, will start on Monday, August 10, 2020 and run until Saturday, August 22, 2020. All animal adoptions will be free during this time.
Jenie Wilson of Concho Valley PAWS and the San Angelo Animal Shelter, said “the kennels are open now, if you’d like to come and see the dogs and cats. Each Thursday, we feature ten pets on Facebook Live from the shelter. Due to the current COVID situation, adoptions are done online for interviews and contracts, we do have the ability to do “contact-less” adoptions. Of course, call us for the latest information and with any questions.”
IF YOU GO
KSAN-TV’s Clear the Shelters 2020
San Angelo Animal Shelter
August 10-22, 2020
Shelter opens at 10 a.m.
(325) 657-4225
3142 N US HWY 67
San Angelo, TX 76905