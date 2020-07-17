Clear the Shelters slated for August 10-22 (free adoptions!)

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

It’s time to Clear the Shelters again, a program that features free adoptions of pets from the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

The program, sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, and Jim Bass Ford, will start on Monday, August 10, 2020 and run until Saturday, August 22, 2020. All animal adoptions will be free during this time.

Jenie Wilson of Concho Valley PAWS and the San Angelo Animal Shelter, said “the kennels are open now, if you’d like to come and see the dogs and cats. Each Thursday, we feature ten pets on Facebook Live from the shelter. Due to the current COVID situation, adoptions are done online for interviews and contracts, we do have the ability to do “contact-less” adoptions. Of course, call us for the latest information and with any questions.”

IF YOU GO

KSAN-TV’s Clear the Shelters 2020

San Angelo Animal Shelter

August 10-22, 2020

Shelter opens at 10 a.m.

(325) 657-4225

3142 N US HWY 67

San Angelo, TX 76905