Clear the Shelters: How you can participate

The 2019 Clear the Shelters event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17th, with new procedures in place to streamline the process of adopting a pet. New parents of animals will get out of the shelter much quicker, and follow-ups will be conducted by the shelter staff by phone call, with trainers or personal visits if needed.

Adoptions during the event are free to the adopter. Any adopted animal will be vaccinated, micro-chipped, spayed or neutered, and have a collar, leash or a tag, at no cost to the new owner.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See you there!

IF YOU GO

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

FREE Adoption Event

August 17, 2019

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3142 US-67, San Angelo, TX 76905

(325) 657-4225