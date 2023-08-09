SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — With the beginning of Clear the Shelters, we start in the Concho Valley Paws shelter. Jenie Wilson, the executive director of CV Paws, said that this is something they look forward to every year.

“A lot of good has happened, but there is so much more to do,” Wilson said.

CV Paws partners with the animal services of the City of San Angelo. By doing this, they have been able to decrease the number of animals they euthanize by a dramatic number. Wilson says she believes there is more that they can do to decrease that number even more- starting with education.

“So we try and work and approach the issue from several different angles, spay neuter and education so many people get frustrated with their pets and want to give them up not because they are bad animals but because they don’t know how to communicate with them,” Wilson said.

She also says the shelter has a referral program that allows owners to come to the shelter and work with a behavioral specialist to help understand their animals needs. Paired with education, Wilson says owners taking responsibility of their animals will make all the difference.

“We are not really dealing with a pet problem, we are dealing with a people problem. if people would realize they are responsible for this situation and get their animal spayed or neutered it would make a world of difference,” Wilson said.

Concho Valley Paws offers low-cost spay and neuter programs and offers support to owners, ensuring the pet and owner stay together. The shelter only has an operating limit of 180 dogs and 100 cats, and Wilson says they operate at max capacity all the time.

“The shelter operates at capacity pretty much all of the time, and when it is at capacity, the shelter will issue a list of dogs to be euthanized,” Wilson said.

These efforts would not be possible without the Concho Valley community’s support. The shelter has been able to out-adopt its overflow and prevent any animals from being euthanized. To learn more about the shelter and even check out the adoptable animals click here.