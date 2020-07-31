Clear the Shelters 2020: Changes in the pet adoption process

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Clear the Shelters” is officially underway and will continue through the month of August, providing free pet adoptions. Every year, KSAN partners with Concho Valley PAWS for “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for stray pets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pet adoption process has changed.

“Normally we average 150-200 adoptions a month. During COVID we’ve been doing under 100 a month so it’s been a significant drop in adoptions,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Concho Valley PAWS had to figure out how continue doing pet adoptions safely. Now the entire adoption process is done online.

“When you visit cvpaws.org there’s an application you fill out that goes to our adoption coordinators. They do an interview over the phone and let you know if you’re approved and can move forward,” explained Wilson.

If you’re approved you can pick up a pet by curbside pickup and take it home for 72 hours to see if it’s a good fit. If it is, the adoption process can be completed. If not, you can bring the pet back and continue to look for one that suits you.

“A lot of people enjoy it because it’s in the comfort of their home versus in a shelter where the pet is going to stress,” continued Wilson.

Wilson said people can visit the shelter to walk the kennels and look at available pets if they make an appointment.

“That gets you all of our attention and you don’t have to fight a crowd,” added Wilson.

Concho Valley PAWS is a contractual partner with the City of San Angelo, which has an “open intake” shelter, meaning they have to take in all stray and lost pets. According to Wilson, now more than ever it’s essential to maintain pet adoptions so the shelter can continue its “no kill initiative.”

“What happens in a time of crisis like a pandemic, adoptions will drop and we see an increase in the number of animals that come into the shelter,” said Wilson, “We’ve been fortunate to have a 3-year run on our initiative. We’re up to an 87% live release rate. When COVID happened, we were all terrified because we didn’t want to lose all we’ve accomplished.”

During “Clear the Shelters,” certain pets will be FREE to adopt. All pet adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, a leash and a collar and a bag of pet food. To find out which pets are free to adopt, contact Concho Valley PAWS via email at info@cvpaws.org.

You can view all pets available for adoption at cvpaws.org.