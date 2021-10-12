Calling Animal Lovers: Send Your Nominees for Clear the Shelters’ PAWSitively Good Awards

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

 

Is there an animal lover in your community who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets?

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are looking to honor dedicated animal heroes for the Clear The Shelters with the PAWSitively Good Awards.

Maybe it’s a neighbor who takes rescue dogs to get their daily exercise, or a Girl Scout troop that collects blankets to keep shelter pets warm. Maybe it’s a friend who always goes the extra mile to help an animal in need — these people do whatever it takes to care for shelter animals and find them forever homes.

Nominees can be individuals, groups or nonprofits.

Click here to nominate your local animal hero and tell us why they are PAWSitively Good.

