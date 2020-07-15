Both the COVID-19 pandemic and excessive heat advisories has brought forth many challenges to Concho Valley Paws

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From the excessive heat advisories to the recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases, Concho Valley Paws could be dealing with some of their greatest challenges ahead.

“Even though things may be shutting down and hours can be restricted, we have to continue to move animals, because animals continue to come into the shelter,” Concho Valley Paws executive director Jenie Wilson said. “And so it’s really easy to get into a population crisis. If animals are coming in, then we don’t have them going out for adoption and transport.”

Being in a high population area like San Angelo has kept Concho Valley Paws away from euthanasia, which is their number one objective. COVID-19 concerns forced the pet adoption center to make adjustments.

“We have changed our services and changed our hours, so that it’s very friendly to the volunteer and the adopter,” Wilson said. “Everything can be done online, and through the phone and we just arranged for you to pick up the pet.”

With daily heat advisories not disappearing anytime soon, C-V Paws will do everything they can in keeping their pets safe.

“All of the animals are inside an air controlled environment so they’re comfortable in the air conditioning,” Wilson said. “We have outdoor kennels here that we utilize to showcase animals, but then we restrict their time unfortunately. When we have a lot of heat like this we see a drop in volunteers.”

This pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty amongst the entire pet adoption service, meaning they’ll constantly issue new updates to potential pet adopters.

“Since we can’t have our adoption events every Thursday at 10am, we’re doing virtual adoptions where we’re showcasing animals that the staff selects their favorites,” Wilson said. “Those animals are offered for free for that week from Thursday to Thursday.”

For more information, visit https://cvpaws.org/

More Stories for you

• Angelo State University announces winners of annual faculty and staff excellence awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University announced the winners of its annual awards for faculty and staff excellence…

• 105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 1:55 p.m. July 15, 2020, there are 105 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 62 PCR cases and 43 …

• Our Water: Paint Rock ISD rerouting city waterline during track project

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paint Rock Independent School District has undertaken several major improvement projects of late….

• Fort Concho: National Cowboy Celebration slated for July 25 is cancelled

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 15, 2020, City and Fort Concho officials announced the cancellation of the National Cowboy…

• CVHP New: July 15, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Paint Rock schools seeking partial street ownership for student safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paint Rock Independent School District is trying to acquire the rights to several sections of…