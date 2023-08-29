SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Here are some tips for anyone thinking about adopting a new furry family member from their local shelter.

In the US, the number of companion animals returned to animal shelters within the first six months of adoption is estimated to be anywhere from 7% to 20% according to a study done by the National Library of Medicine. Returned shelter pets face an increased risk of euthanasia and can overwhelm shelters with already high populations.

The first question potential adopters should ask themselves is if they are ready to adopt a shelter dog. When adopting, a 10 to 15-year commitment is made to caring for them. Many changes are possible within those years, including moving, children and new jobs. If circumstances change, will you still be capable of caring for your new companion?

The next question you should ask is if the pet you have chosen is right for you. Consider your personality and lifestyle with that of the breed and history of the animal. Also, consider external factors such as space restriction and time spent at home. Talking with shelter staff about the pet you are considering and spending time with them before adopting is recommended.

Is your home ready for a new dog? Before bringing a new member of the family home, be sure the environment is pet-friendly. This could mean sealing garbage cans and removing potentially harmful decorations and toxic foods. Remove valuables while getting to know your new pet and their habits.

General Tips:

Have a schedule of care set up and clearly assign responsibilities to caring for the animal.

Spay/Neuter your pet

Know your local breed laws in the city and place of residence, such as apartments.