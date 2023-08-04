Hot Sauce, among several other pets, will be available for free adoption during August.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Would you buy hot sauce if it purred? You won’t have to wonder anymore, as pets such as Hot Sauce the cat are now up for free adoption during the month of August as part of Concho Valley PAWS’ Clear the Shelters event.

Meet Hot Sauce, Concho Valley PAWS’ Pet of the Week for the week of July 30.

Though Cocho Valley PAWS staff have stated that Hot Sauce has already been adopted, there are still several other amazing pets waiting to find their fur-ever homes.

According toPAWS, Clear the Shelters is a month-long adoption event that encourages the public to adopt shelter pets. For the remainder of August, adopting a pet will be free of charge so long as it is adopted on a Friday or Saturday. All adoptions will include a spay or neuter, vaccination, microchip and a collar with an ID tag attached.

People who chose to adopt will receive a free goody bag containing pet care items such as food measuring cups, leash accessories, coupons and more courtesy of the Hill’s Science Diet pet food company. Adopters will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card as well.

PAWS will also be present at the Petco store located at 4157 Sunset Drive on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Clear the Shelters.

Image courtesy of Concho Valley PAWS.

The return of the Clear the Shelters event happens amid growing concerns over animal overpopulation in San Angelo, both in and out of the shelters.

“San Angelo has long struggled with overpopulation, and we’ve worked really hard,” Jenie Wilson, executive director of Concho Valley Paws, said. “But we continue to have the issue – we’ve had over 300 puppies come into the shelter this year.”

With the PAWS shelter already reaching maximum capacity, the organization is hosting Clear the Shelters as part of its many efforts to give the animals of San Angelo’s burgeoning pet population a place to call home.

“In our opinion, it’s barbaric, inhumane and unethical to kill an animal just because it’s untrained and without a home just for space,” Wilson said. “If we can get people out there to adopt and have them really commit, we can help them along the way with their adoption. If we can get people out there to make this commitment and get these animals out of the shelter, then we can make room for animals that are out in the elements and desperately need saving.”

PAWS hopes that those who choose to adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters will use the money saved from the adoption process to give their newfound furry friend a jumpstart to life in their new home.

“We would like the adopters to take the money that they would pay for an adoption fee and go out and get things that they need to be successful with their pet,” Wilson said. “Maybe professional training if they can afford that, or definitely going out and buying a dog kennel or crate for crate training. Treats, toys, bedding, things of that nature to help the animal be at home, acclimate well and be successful.”

Wilson also assures that several safety precautions are taken to ensure that pets adopted during the event are not given to people likely to take the pet to an unsafe home life.

“Concho Valley PAWS processes every application that comes in for adoption. We check background checks, we make sure that they’ve not had a negative interaction with animal control, there’s the no cruelty cases. We also require proof of ID and proof of residence to adopt.,” Wilson said. “Doing those things helps us weed out any potential danger.”

Clear the Shelters will last for the month of August. To see photos of adoptable pets, apply for adoption and more, visit cvpaws.org.