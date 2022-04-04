City of Sonora Announces New Chief of Police

The City of Sonora City Council met on April 1, 2022 and confirmed hiring Pedro “Pete” Garcia as the next Chief of Police for the Sonora Police Department.

Senoras New Chief of Police Pedro “Pete” Garcia

Garcia currently serves as a Patrol Sergeant for the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office under the guide of Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez.

Chief Garcia will serve his first day with the Sonora Police Department on April 18, 2022.

City Manager Arturo Fuentes applauds the new Chief of Police, “We are excited to have Chief Garcia joining our team at the City of Sonora. I want to personally congratulate Chief Garcia and his family for this accomplishment. Welcome to Sonora”.