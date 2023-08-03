Senora Scott explores harvest time at the winery, and BONUS: Gets to "smash grapes" in the traditional style

Christoval Vineyards produces win from dirt-to-bottle.

Today, Senora Scott talks with Bill Skrapits about the harvest, pressing, and fermenting processes used at the location. The winery produces several varieties of award-winning wines on location!

Bonus: Senora gets the opportunity to get toes-on experience with a vital part of the wine making process, a technique as ageless as wine itself. (And it’s fun!)

IF YOU GO:

Christoval Vineyards, Winery, and Chapel Events Center

5000A Cralle Rd, Christoval, TX 76935

(325) 315-8077

Thurs-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.