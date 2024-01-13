SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Want a chance to win $300? Look for KLST’s Senora Scott with the Carpet Tech “Pay it Forward” sign for your chance!

San Angelo’s Carpet Tech is giving back to the community with the Carpet Tech Pay it Forward Campaign. Once a week, Carpet Tech will give one neighbor in need $300. That week’s winner will be featured every Friday at 10:00 p.m. on KLST and on Concho Valley Homepage.

Carpet Tech’s Cade Simmons says giving to the San Angelo community has been an important part of their business since opening in San Angelo a little over a year ago.

“We’ve done a lot of community work here in the past year that we’ve been here, and we feel like this is a good way to give back to people,” said Simons. “I think it could go a long way to helping someone in need.”

The Pay it Forward initiative aims to help people in need, and Simmons says he looks forward to seeing the difference it can make in people’s lives.

“Giving back is a big deal in the Carpet Tech community,” said Simmons. “It’s something that’s exciting to us, and we look forward to it.”