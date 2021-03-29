WEBCAST | Career-A-Day: Exploring careers in the Concho Valley – Angelo State University

Career-A-Day is an inaugural project sponsored by Concho Valley Workforce Solutions, in which 26 different Concho Valley careers are featured in daily webcasts.

Today’s webcast features several members of the staff at Angelo State University – Dr. Joe Rallo, Department Chair of Security Studies & Criminal Justice, Scott Turner, Program Director of Bachelor of Commercial Aviation – ASU, Dr. Leah Carruth, Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, Dr. Tom Starkey, LCSW, Associate Professor/Department Chair in the Department of Social Work, and Larry Hettick, Instructor in the Department of Management and Marketing.

These videos are intended for use by any institution to help in employment and recruitment for these careers that are needed in our region. Stay tuned, videos will be released each day featuring one of the many career opportunities to be explored!