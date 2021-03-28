CAREER-A-DAY: Police Officer, San Angelo Police Department

Career-A-Day is an inaugural project sponsored by Concho Valley Workforce Solutions, in which 26 different Concho Valley careers are featured in daily webcasts.

Today’s webcast features Tim Coffman, Community Services Supervisor at the San Angelo Police Department.

These videos are intended for use by any institution to help in employment and recruitment for these careers that are needed in our region. Stay tuned, videos will be released each day featuring one of the many career opportunities to be explored!