CAREER-A-DAY: Border Patrol, United States Border Patrol

Career-A-Day is an inaugural project sponsored by Concho Valley Workforce Solutions, in which 26 different Concho Valley careers are featured in daily webcasts.

Today’s webcast features Louie Wayne Collins Jr., Associate Chief at the United States Border Patrol.

These videos are intended for use by any institution to help in employment and recruitment for these careers that are needed in our region. Stay tuned, videos will be released each day featuring one of the many career opportunities to be explored!

