SAN ANGELO, TX - A new wind energy project broke ground in Concho County three miles North of Eden, Texas on Tuesday, November 19. Concho county officials and representatives from several business attended.

The new wind farm will create 25 full-time jobs, as well as 400 temporary construction jobs. Concho County's renewable energy projects provide power to a handful of major companies, most notably General Mills and Kimberly-Clark North America.