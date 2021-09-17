Plateau Brewing Co. to welcome patrons to Downtown Taproom at Grand Opening on Saturday, September 18, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Plateau Brewing Co., a locally-owned and operated Brewery and taproom, announced the details of the Brewery’s grand opening taking place this Saturday, September 18 at noon, according to a press release from Plateau Brewing Co. on Friday.

This date marks the first time the public will be invited into the taproom to enjoy Plateau Brewing Co. craft beer and nostalgic Texas barbecue from Southern Smoke Barbecue.

Plateau Brewing Co. and Southern Smoke Barbecue have sold craft beer and barbecue to-go to the community for months, attracting large crowds and earning rave reviews.

“Welcoming friends, neighbors and members of our community to enjoy the experience that is Plateau Brewing Co. is a dream come true,” said Luke Horton, one of four Plateau Brewing Co. founders. “We’ve poured everything into the Brewery to make sure that the good people in San Angelo have a place to sit back and relax with the perfect pour. From the reclaimed wood bar to the carved beer tap handles— no detail has been spared.”

The Brewery will offer classic crowd-pleasing beers with iconic West Texas names such as Coyote Blonde Ale

and Mesa Grande Mexican Lager, while also offering eclectic selections for the more adventurous such as

Creature from the Black Legume, a robust peanut butter oatmeal stout.

And because great Texas beer deserves to be paired with great Texas food, patrons of Plateau Brewing Co. can also look forward to the delicious food offerings from Southern Smoke Barbecue.

“Southern Smoke is here to honor and elevate the tradition of Texas Barbecue” said Pitmaster Blake Woodson.

Southern Smoke’s opening day menu will feature mouthwatering specials including fan-favorite pork belly biscuits, a variety of sandwiches, prime smoked meats by the pound, a handful of classic sides such as mac n cheese, and a number of desserts including blueberry bread pudding. See a full menu Pitmaster Blake Woodson has put together for opening day on Southern Smoke Barbecue’s Instagram.

“Sure, our beers are a blend of art and science, but more than anything they’re a reflection of the richness of life in West Texas,” said Head Brewer, Dan Adney. “From the mesquite beans that we hand-pull from nearby

ranches, to the spent grain that we pass on to local ranchers, we’re deeply rooted in the community already. We can’t wait to pour you a glass of West Texas’ finest craft beer and hear about your day.”

For now, Plateau Brewing Co. will be open on Saturdays from noon to 10:00 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. and will expand hours to include Thursdays and full Sundays in coming months. The Brewery offers seating at a bar, at community tables throughout the taproom and on a patio.

In light of COVID-19, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, unvaccinated guests will be invited to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

Courtesy: Plateau Brewing Co.