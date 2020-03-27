NFIB Coronavirus Live Webinar Series Part III: Financial resources and updates for Small Businesses.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – NFIB will host a webinar on Monday, March 30, at 12 pm ET. The webinar will walk business owners and employers through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus bill, which will provide small business grants, forgivable loans, and tax relief.

All business owners who anticipate a need for financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to attend.

Holly Wade, Director of Research, will provide information on how small business owners can get financial support, including a discussion of the grant and forgivable loan application process under the CARES Act and the Small Business Administration.

Elizbeth Milito, Senior Executive Counsel NFIB Small Business Legal Center, will briefly discuss the U.S. Department of Labor’s guidance on the new paid sick leave and family medical leave law, provide information on the small business exemption, and explain how employer reimbursement will work.

