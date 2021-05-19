Fun Town RV kicks off 2021 DFW RV Park in Arlington, Texas this Thursday, May 20th

Joe Anderson with Fun Town RV talks with Lisette Hernandez about the upcoming 2021 DFW RV Park at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Thursday, May 20th.

The RV market is booming, with many new first-buyers but some RV sellers throughout are experiencing shortages, however not at Fun Town RV. According to Anderson, Fun Town RV still has a large inventory of RVs and Travel Trailers for customers.

For more information, customers can view their inventory here, call 844-242-6858, visit 3950 N, US-67 or any of their other locations.