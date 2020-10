WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In a long-anticipated development, the Department of Justice filed suit against tech giant Google on Tuesday, in what many analysts believe is just the opening salvo in a battle pitting Washington, D.C. against Silicon Valley.

For years, lawmakers and consumer advocates have accused Google, whose parent company, Alphabet Inc, has a market value of over a trillion dollars, of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to crush competition.