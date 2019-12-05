Here is the latest business report as of Closing Hours on Wednesday, December 4th.

Courtesy: Bar

More Stories for you

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, December 5th

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Thursday, December 5th

Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national livestock news. This…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Thursday, December 5th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast! Temperatures this morning are…

• OUR WATER: rain levels in 2019 versus 2018

SAN ANGELO, TX – Much of the Concho Valley appears to be in a moderate to severe drought. While it is true that we have…

• Drivers to see major changes on U.S. 67 due to construction

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you drive by Howard College on U.S. HWY 67, you’ll notice some changes because of the next…

• 70 Concho Valley residents are now U.S. citizens

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 70 people from 16 different countries are spending their first evening as U.S. citizens. On…

chart.com