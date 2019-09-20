What’s the real story on the US-Mexico border? Nexstar to launch 10-day tour

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Starting this Sunday, we’ll bring you a television and digital news series documenting the lives of people and families living, working and traveling along America’s southern border. As part of the launch of our new sister website BorderReport.com, we’ll be sending a team of multimedia journalists on a border tour featuring exclusive reporting and never-before-seen coverage.

The BorderReport.com Tour begins Sunday, September 22 in San Diego, California, taking Americans on an interactive journey along the U.S.-Mexico barrier that concludes in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, October 1. The team of award-winning journalists from Nexstar Media Group will travel approximately 1,700 miles across four states to provide original reporting.

BorderReport.com Tour vehicle

Equipped with Nexstar’s state-of-the-art multi-camera IP vehicle, the team of journalists will be livestreaming on the road and delivering real-time reporting as they make their way from the hustle of larger cities to the quiet peaceful border towns tucked been the majestic deserts and protected habitats that surround the Rio Grande. The IP vehicle is equipped with the latest technology to deliver unprecedented footage from the border, including four point-of-view cameras and high-definition (HD) full color and FLIR thermal night vision rooftop cameras. Using the Twitter hashtag #BorderReport, digital viewers across 100 Nexstar websites and BorderReport.com users will be able to interact with the team of journalists and can ask them questions about their coverage and what they are experiencing on the ground.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 300,000 people were apprehended at America’s southwest border in 2018 and that number has increased this year as more people and families seek asylum in the U.S.. While the complex issue of immigration continues to be hotly debated, the BorderReport.com Tour is designed to avoid politics and deliver objective stories about everyday people who live, work and travel along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The BorderReport.com Tour

Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The Border Tour will be carried on all Nexstar local station websites and at BorderReport.com. Users may follow along the experience in real-time and ask the BorderReport.com team questions by using the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.

Border Tour Journalists:

– Julian Resendiz, El Paso correspondent for The Border Report (@JulianDFW)

– Sandra Sanchez, South Texas correspondent for The Border Report (@SandraESanchez)

– Anna Wiernicki, Washington Correspondent, Nexstar Media Group (@AnnaEWiernicki)