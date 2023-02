SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN) — Black History Month is a time to honor and pay homage to an undervalued part of our nation’s history, a time to reflect on where we are from and where we are today.

Join KSAN’s Keion Russel to explore black history in the Concho Valley, including stories about St. Paul Baptist Church and its first female pastor, renovations at Martin Luther King Park in San Angelo, and stories of black history from across the country.