Honoring Black History: 11th Angelo State President Ronnie Hawkins is the first Black president during the 92-year history of the institution

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Monday, Ronnie Hawkins entered his second semester as president of Angelo State university. Hawkins is the 11th president, the second ASU alum to serve as president and the first black president in the 92-year history of the institution.

“I feel comfortable and I’m blessed to be here,” Hawkins stated. “Most importantly, I’m thankful to be a part of that and you know the history making of it is not anything that I shrug my shoulders at. I recognize the importance of it and am proud to represent.”

Hawkins says what motivated him the most was his experience in the military and having the opportunity to contribute back to his alma mater. He says his parents are his strongest influence followed by many others.

“If I wanted to go back in time, in my office at church, I have a poster of the 1960-1961 Freedom Riders and they are heroes of mine that I have,” Hawkins claimed. “If I want to move those things forward, individuals like Senator Tim Scott are individuals that I have.”

Hawkins was a scholarship athlete that competed in track and field for the rams during the mid-1970s. He had an outstanding air force career that lasted nearly 40 years, with his highest rank being a lieutenant general. Following his retirement, Hawkins taught leadership development courses at ASU. He had many role models over the years.

“I don’t just talk about African Americans who are role models of mine, those who aren’t people of color have been great role models of mine as well, and it helped me get to the point that I’m at.” Hawkins said.