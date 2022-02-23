San Angelo, Texas- Over two-thirds of African Americans in this country have a distrust for police and believe that they won’t be treated equally but here in San Angelo, we found someone who is willing to bridge that gap between law enforcement and the community. Porsche Callum is the first black female detective in San Angelo. She’s speaks to the disconnect and how it can bridged.

Before we dived into some tougher topics, we indulged in some caffeine. Coffee is actually how Callum got to know the area she patrolled when she first moved here.

“I would go to different coffee areas in my community where I patrolled and that’s how I learned a lot about different businesses and different people too! So that was cool and I love coffee as well if you couldn’t tell,” said Detective Porsche Callum.

Her presence in our community goes beyond just coffee shops, she’s well known all over the Concho Valley.

“I’ve known her since she joined the police academy and she’s one of the most strong willed, driven women I’ve ever met in my life. I mean in almost I think 2 years she became a detective out of the police academy so that speaks volumes for the kind of person she is,” said Blayne Curtis, Owner of Man’s Cave, and has know Callum for the last 5 years.

With the current state of our country, Black Lives Matter vs Blue could easily be asked being as though she fits both categories but instead responds saying everyone deserve to be treated equally.

“I don’t stand for the separation of people. Regardless of what the crime is we are still dealing with human lives regardless and so having good morals and values in this job will take you a very long way,” adds Callum.

We couldn’t interview a police officer and not go for a ride along, so as Detective Callum shows us around her old stomping grounds she shares how she found out about her being the first black female on the force here in San Angelo to evoke change.

“I didn’t know, I did not know the history about SAPD,” She continues that the best way to make change is from the inside out and that includes getting involved. “I definitely encourage our local African American community to apply to our local police department you know that’s an amazing way to engage with the community in a different way.”

Callum says she has found her home in San Angelo, even finding her husband and a home. She says she plans to keep San Angelo safe until she retires.